“The Other Fest” Saves Day For Displaced Bonnaroovians

Following the cancellation of Bonnaroo on Tuesday due to flooding on the Farm, a team of local Manchester, TN actors sprang into action to put together an alternative for displaced fans. In the spirit of when-life-gives-you-canceled-festivals, a local groundswell has come together to present The Other Fest. Set to occur across two venues in Manchester, The Other Fest—which cleverly takes its name from Bonnaroo’s Other Tent—is headed by would-be ‘Roo performers Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Big Something.