1. Gluten Free Charcuterie Board

For Trader Joe's fanatics, it's been an awesome summer of new product releases like chocolate mochi cake mix, loaded potatoes, and even beautiful olive wood cutting boards. It looks like the exciting new finds are still coming, because Instagrammer @TraderJoesList just came across another one: Tofu Scramble with Soy Chorizo. The frozen entrée, which looks like it'd be just as tasty for lunch or a light dinner as for breakfast, has chunks of "scrambled" tofu and soy chorizo along with spinach, red and green bell peppers, and vegan cheddar cheese shreds. Each box is a single serving.
