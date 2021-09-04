South Gwinnett's ground game fuels win over Central Gwinnett
SNELLVILLE — In the 61st edition of Gwinnett County’s oldest football rivalry, old-school football was the story of the night. South Gwinnett only completed two passes in the game, but it backed up over 200 rushing yards against Lithonia last week with a whopping 362 more in a 32-0 victory over Central Gwinnett at Richard Snell Community Stadium on Friday. The Comets picked up their fourth consecutive win in the rivalry and second consecutive shutout after a 21-0 win at Central last season.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
