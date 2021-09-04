Rockvale goes old school to knock off Siegel

The South Side Rams defeated the New Brighton Lions 20-12. The Lions started out the game really well scoring on their first possession. But, the Rams quickly answered with 62 yard touchdown run making it 7-6 early in the first quarter The lions scored again this time with a 58 yard touchdown run. Which the Rams answered back again with a 45 yard touchdown run. The first quarter ended with neither side gaining a big lead as the score was 13-12 South Side. The second quarter did not have as much offense as the first, as both offenses struggled to put points on the board. As there was only one touchdown scored in the second quarter, by South Side extending the Rams lead. As the Rams took a 20-12 lead going into the half. The second half was no different as both teams offenses struggled, both offenses kept making costly mistakes, such as penalties and turnovers. Despite everything the South Side Rams held on to get the win on the road moving them to 2-1 and dropping the Lions to 1-2.