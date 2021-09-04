CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Horror Story Season 9 Storyline Explained

By Govind Dhiman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Horror is a series of steps in the tradition of the bizarre and the macabre and creates a nearly insatiable appetite for each new installment that’s on par with some form of group therapy for both fans and their saner (and less sadistic) friends. “American Horror Story” has always...

'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Trailer: Ryan Murphy Spins Two Terrifying Tales in One Season

It’s been nearly two years since Ryan Murphy last dropped audiences into the world of “American Horror Story.” Since that time, the franchise has chugged along, most recently with the standalone anthology series “American Horror Stories” debuting exclusively via FX on Hulu. Now, the first trailer for “American Horror Story: Double Feature” has dropped. Like most of the seasons, there’s been a heavy amount of obscuring what this new story will be about, particularly because the title doesn’t give us much information like “Camp” and “Hotel” did. All that’s been known so far is the season will focus on two different...
American Horror Story: 18 Actors You May Have Forgotten Were On The FX Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. - It is hard to believe that it has been a decade since co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk introduced us to the bizarre, disturbing, psychosexual world of American Horror Story - FX’s acclaimed seasonal horror anthology that would make household names out of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, to name a few. Of course, we should not forget about some of its biggest guest stars, like Alexandra Daddario or Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet, but if their appearances did slip your mind, we don’t blame you. In fact, there are a few other familiar faces we found ourselves surprised to see in the earlier seasons upon rewatch and, in honor of American Horror Story Season 10 (subtitled Double Feature) hitting the 2021 Fall TV schedule, we decided to revisit their roles, such as this A-lister who can call one of the best horror TV shows ever one of her first gigs ever.
American Horror Story: Double Feature video: Red Tide, Death Valley cast!

Tonight marks the beginning of American Horror Story: Double Feature on FX, and no doubt this is an exciting event! It’s also one that is incredibly mysterious. Like they’ve done with past seasons the network is being super hush-hush on sharing much in advance of the premiere — we’ve seen a couple of trailers and that’s about it.
Impeachment: American Crime Story Offers Riveting Angle on History

Watching Ryan Murphy’s latest chapter in his “American Crime Story” anthology series, I was struck by his use of that first word. It’s become trendy to tack the word “American” onto dramatic titles to signify importance—this has something to say about our country—and the over-use of it has kind of backfired in a way that often indicates hollow pretension more than quality. However, Murphy isn’t just casually drawing a line to his hit “American Horror Story” series. There’s something embedded in the stories of O.J. Simpson, Gianni Versace, and Monica Lewinsky that feels distinctly “American.” The circus of media that basically put up its tents around O.J. and never went home; the quest for fame and recognition that led to the murder of a fashion icon—they could only happen here. And Murphy definitely takes that approach to reshaping the narrative around Monica Lewinsky, the blue dress, and the toppling of a U.S. President, highlighting how American politics intertwined with personal issues to captivate the world. Some of Murphy and writing partner Brad Falchuk’s writing decisions don’t always work, but this is a propulsive, incredibly watchable show, not really pulling the curtain back on a story you already know but turning that story into high drama, filled with fantastic performances. It may not have the nuance of “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” but few shows do—it remains Murphy’s greatest achievement—and it stands on the top tier of 2021 dramatic programming, allowing a look at one of the most memorable political chapters of the ‘90s through the modern lens of hindsight. It's part of how America got here.
American Horror Stories star responds to viewer confusion over accent

The latest episode of American Horror Stories seems to have shocked viewers for all the wrong reasons. AHS veteran actor Cody Fern, who previously played Michael Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse and Xavier Plympton in American Horror Story: 1984, appeared in the 'Feral' episode of the new pathological spin-off show as park ranger Stan Vogel.
'American Horror Stories' Finale Recap: 'Game Over' Goes Super Meta With Yet Another Return to Murder House

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Season 1 finale of “American Horror Stories,” “Game Over,” streaming now on FX on Hulu. The final episode of “American Horror Stories” Season 1 took viewers back to where the season (and the franchise) started — the Murder House — but in a very tongue-in-cheek way. The episode started off focusing on two murder buffs who were self-proclaimed “huge ‘American Horror Story’ fans” — so, in the world of “American Horror Stories,” “American Horror Story” exists as a TV show. The couple met at Comic-Con where Dylan (Adam Hagenbuch) was dressed...
American Horror Story: Double Feature Teasers Try to Get a Picky Vampire Child to Eat

American Horror: Story Double Feature has started out with a bang! We jumped right in with The Shining set up of a family whisking away to Provincetown, Mass. to help cure Harry Gardner's writer's block. He finds his cure that comes in a little pill called The Muse. After seeing the amazing results her dad is cranking out, his daughter Alma's obsession for greatness as a violinist proves stronger than her will not to steal a pill of her own. A tiny side effect of the pill? Vampiritis. Check out the latest look at American Horror Story.
American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3: Will Mickey transform?

Tonight on FX American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3 is going to air, and we’ve got a good feeling already things are gonna get dark. How dark, precisely? Let’s just say that this show could be looking to transform Mickey into one of the pale, vampire-like creatures we see walking around Provincetown, or at least that is one of the prevailing theories that is out there at present. The teaser below for episode 3 is of course used as some evidence — as is what we saw from Macaulay Culkin’s character across the first two episodes of the show.
American Horror Stories: Production Designer Eve McCarney on Bringing the American Horror Story Spinoff to Life

In the first season of American Horror Stories, fans got to experience individual stories set within the larger American Horror Story universe. While some had some very concrete ties to American Horror Story — the series' first two episodes, as well as its season finale, were all tied to the iconic Murder House first introduced in American Horror Story's first season — others were unique, standalone tales that brought new terror. But, even though American Horror Stories offered something new for fans, like the main series, a major part of Stories is the look and feel of each episode, where no detail is too small in helping to bring the terror to life.
The 65 Disney + premieres in September 2021: American Horror Stories, Star Wars Visions

Of all the VOD platforms, Disney + was the one that released the least per month – at least in Europe, because in the United States it is crazy. But after the agreement with the STAR platform and its contents more for adult audiences, that has ended, because this month it is barely a dozen titles below Netflix no less. 65 new content that we will see.
Sci Fi TV Update: The Walking Dead and American Horror Story Slip, Manifest Still in the Top 10, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Both The Walking Dead and American Horror Story slipped to series-low ratings levels with their latest episodes. On Sunday, TWD posted a 0.52 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-48 demographic with just under two million total viewers while the latter slipped to a 0.26 rating with 697K total viewers. TWD is currently in its final season (though several spin-offs are in the works) while AHS is airing its tenth season and has been renewed through its thirteenth. Over on FOX on Tuesday, Fantasy Island slipped to a 0.26 rating with 1.6 million total viewers which has it near Bubble territory.
'American Horror Story: Double Feature's Adina Porter Spills on Her Favorite Role So Far

Three episodes in, and American Horror Story: Double Feature has delivered the first major death of this season. When Adina Porter’s Chief Burelson first appeared in Provincetown, she seemed like this bay’s lone voice of reason. While everyone else was content to look the other way as dead bodies washed up, she was determined to get to the bottom of the looming pale people. That same dedication led to one of the bloodiest AHS deaths in years.
'American Horror Stories' review: teen-slanted spin-off is dead on arrival

On paper, American Horror Stories should be the perfect spin-off series – its weekly anthology format of self-contained episodes should curtail the OTT excesses of its veteran parent show, American Horror Story, which tends to set up a brilliant premise, tone and collection of intriguing characters before veering off into an incoherent, implausible and logic-defying mess.
American Crime Story: Season Four? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FX cable channel, American Crime Story dramatizes a notable event in United States history in a self-contained season. Subtitled Impeachment, season three stars Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Judith Light, Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Margo Martindale, Billy Eichner, Cobie Smulders, Edie Falco, Taran Killam, Colin Hanks, Mira Sorvino, Elizabeth Reaser, and Anthony Green. The story is based on the book titled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin which revolves around the President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal of the late 1990s and the ensuing impeachment of Clinton. The series tells the story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events — Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Ashford).

