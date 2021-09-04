American Horror Story Season 9 Storyline Explained

Airing on the FX cable channel, American Crime Story dramatizes a notable event in United States history in a self-contained season. Subtitled Impeachment, season three stars Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Judith Light, Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Margo Martindale, Billy Eichner, Cobie Smulders, Edie Falco, Taran Killam, Colin Hanks, Mira Sorvino, Elizabeth Reaser, and Anthony Green. The story is based on the book titled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin which revolves around the President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal of the late 1990s and the ensuing impeachment of Clinton. The series tells the story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events — Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Ashford).
