CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitewater, WI

Volleyball Defeats Johnson Creek in Five Sets

whitewaterbanner.com
 8 days ago

Thursday night, September 2, the Whippet Volleyball Team defeated Johnson Creek in a thrilling five set match. After dropping the first set 19-25, Whitewater found their rhythm and won the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23. In the 4th set, Kindyl Kilar led the Whippets with 17 kills, but the team couldn’t pull out the win, losing 23-25. Whitewater came out in the 5th set on fire, led by Avery Hintz’s 2 serving aces, and went on to win 15-6. Whitewater displayed their offensive firepower and relentless defense in this marathon of a match, setting themselves up to enter conference play next week with great confidence.

whitewaterbanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Whitewater, WI
Whitewater, WI
Sports
Johnson Creek, WI
Sports
City
Johnson Creek, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Stat#Avery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot Pelosi

A man who officials say traveled to Washington, D.C. for Jan. 6 and threatened to shoot Speaker. (D-Calif.) in the head on live television pleaded guilty Friday. Cleveland Meredith Jr., 53, pleaded guilty to one count interstate communication of threats because of a text message he sent to a relative on Jan. 7.
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy