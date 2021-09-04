Volleyball Defeats Johnson Creek in Five Sets

Thursday night, September 2, the Whippet Volleyball Team defeated Johnson Creek in a thrilling five set match. After dropping the first set 19-25, Whitewater found their rhythm and won the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23. In the 4th set, Kindyl Kilar led the Whippets with 17 kills, but the team couldn’t pull out the win, losing 23-25. Whitewater came out in the 5th set on fire, led by Avery Hintz’s 2 serving aces, and went on to win 15-6. Whitewater displayed their offensive firepower and relentless defense in this marathon of a match, setting themselves up to enter conference play next week with great confidence.