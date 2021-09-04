Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown Lost His Primary, Now A Trump-Appointed Judge Is Helping Him Get On The November Ballot
Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown doesn't know when to quit. A Trump-appointed judge sided with Brown's supporters in a recent federal court lawsuit demanding their candidate's name appear on the November ballot. Local news reported that U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to add Brown's name to the general election ballot as an independent candidate despite the May deadline.
