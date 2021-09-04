CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates: No. 11 Oregon vs Fresno State

By Matt Prehm
Cover picture for the articleOregon won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Fresno State will receive the opening kickoff. Oregon's defense gets a third and long situation but doesn't get off the field. Later on in the Fresno State Drive, Kayvon Thibodeaux almost gets an INT on a 2nd and long pass. Next play he rushes and gets right past his guy and forces Jake Haener up the pocket and right into Bradyn Swinson for a sack and loss of 14 yards. FSU punts.

