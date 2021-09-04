Live Updates: No. 11 Oregon vs Fresno State

Oregon won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Fresno State will receive the opening kickoff. Oregon's defense gets a third and long situation but doesn't get off the field. Later on in the Fresno State Drive, Kayvon Thibodeaux almost gets an INT on a 2nd and long pass. Next play he rushes and gets right past his guy and forces Jake Haener up the pocket and right into Bradyn Swinson for a sack and loss of 14 yards. FSU punts.