CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

South Gwinnett's ground game fuels win over Central Gwinnett

By Alan Cole Staff Correspondent
gwinnettprepsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNELLVILLE — In the 61st edition of Gwinnett County’s oldest football rivalry, old-school football was the story of the night. South Gwinnett only completed two passes in the game, but it backed up over 200 rushing yards against Lithonia last week with a whopping 362 more in a 32-0 victory over Central Gwinnett at Richard Snell Community Stadium on Friday. The Comets picked up their fourth consecutive win in the rivalry and second consecutive shutout after a 21-0 win at Central last season.

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Norcross, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
Gwinnett County, GA
Sports
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Snellville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ground Game#American Football#Central#The Black Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy