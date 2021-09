JACKSON, Mo. — The Jackson soccer team began its 2020 Class 4 state championship defense with a high-scoring, 7-5 victory on Friday night against Saxony Lutheran. “It was just one of those games at the beginning of the year,” Jackson coach Zach Walton said. “It’s the first game of the year and I think you’re always learning to play with new players. Some of those incoming juniors that were sophomores last year didn’t play with the older guys and now they are. It’s just that jelling takes a little bit of time, and you can only do so much in a practice where you need to get in and play some real games and get out there and see what you can do a little bit.”