The Cascade Reds won the first and the last of the semi-pro baseball tournaments this summer, but the Key West Ramblers dominated in between. Behind standout right-handed pitcher Anthony Ruden, the Ramblers went 23-4 in tournament play and won the final five tournaments they entered, including tournaments in Rickardsville, Cascade, Dyersville, Peosta and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs. Ruden captured MVP honors in the first four, and the EIHL does not recognize an MVP in its preseason or postseason tournaments.