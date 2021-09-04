CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Know the warning signs of suicide

By special to the cj
Commonwealth Journal
 8 days ago

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, almost 1 in 5 Americans experience mental health concerns each year, while more than 100 die by suicide every day. Suicide ranks as the 10th leading cause of death in the US. Now with the COVID-19 crisis, precautions introduced such as social distancing and self-isolation, coupled with the fear of medical emergencies and growing anxiety about the prolonged nature of the crisis, could amplify the number of people suffering from mental health concerns across the US. It is estimated that over 40% of the population has seen a decrease in their mental wellness since the COVID-19 outbreak.

