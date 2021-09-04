Know the warning signs of suicide

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.