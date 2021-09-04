Blue Heron Ghost Train rolls next week

One morning last month, as I was sitting on the screened porch of a lakeside cabin in Vermont, a great blue heron landed on the small dock below me, stood a moment to contemplate its next move, and then promenaded up onto a small patch of grassy lawn, planting its wide, flat feet on the grass as gingerly and methodically as if it were crossing a minefield. For some reason it reminded me of the opening of James Joyce’s Ulysses: “Stately, plump Buck Mulligan came from the stairhead...[a] yellow dressing gown, ungirdled, was sustained gently behind him by the mild morning air.” Except, of course, the heron was anything but plump. With its impossibly long, thin legs, its impossibly long, curved, serpentine neck, shuckling its head and its long spear-like beak back and forth as if connected to the rhythm of its feet, the heron carried its folded grey-blue wings and torso like a backpack, occasionally twitching its small tail like a dog’s. I could feel its long black intense stare even inside the screened porch.