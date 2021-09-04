CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Heron Ghost Train rolls next week

By special to the cj
Commonwealth Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is a great time to experience traditional storytelling at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. Watch on Facebook or YouTube starting next Saturday for the 11th Annual Blue Heron Ghost Train. Talented local storytellers Beth Kilburn, Jim Buck, Robert Stephens, Lounicia Hughett, and Jordan Hughett will, through the age-old tradition of the spoken word, share their chilling tales from around the region.

