Weber, Bedford cruise past Somerset

BEDFORD – A surgical performance by the Bedford Area High School football team helped the Bisons stampede in Friday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest against visiting Somerset Area.

The hosts scored touchdowns on all seven of their first-half possessions and added a punt return to pay dirt and a blocked punt for a safety.

By getting all of its playmakers involved early, Bedford cruised to a 51-21 victory over Somerset.

“Our kids came out and did what they needed to do,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “Obviously, Somerset didn’t play last week and had some issues with COVID, so they’re struggling a little bit right now. But our kids came out and made some big plays. Our line did a nice job up front on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.”

Junior Ethan Weber scored three touchdowns in three different ways for 2-0 Bedford. He caught a 17-yard touchdown pass, found the end zone on a 7-yard scamper and outraced the Somerset punt coverage unit on a 72-yard return.

“It all comes down to the line at the end of the day,” Weber said. “We got amazing linemen. We have returners there that are incredible, they set it all up for the backs.

“We got everyone involved. All around, it was a really good night.”

Somerset’s opener last week at Richland was canceled. The Golden Eagles, who had 23 players dressed, trailed 51-7 at halftime, but mustered a 14-0 advantage in the second half.

“We had limited practice with limited players,” Somerset coach Brian Basile said. “Then the storm caused us to miss a day, so we were really behind the 8-ball. I’m proud of their effort, and we’ll take the positives from this game and we’ll build on them and we’ll be better next week.”

After his 37-yard run, Weber hauled in a bubble screen from senior quarterback Mercury Swaim, made a defender miss and raced into the end zone.

On Bedford’s next possession, Swaim faked a pitch, rolled to his right and hit Kevin Ressler in stride behind the Somerset secondary for a 42-yard score.

Somerset’s punt from its own end zone was blocked by Bedford senior John Burkett. The ball rolled past the end line for a safety.

Ressler returned the ensuing free kick 49 yards to set Bedford up at the Somerset 13. Two plays later, Swaim found his younger brother Quincy for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Weber hauled in a punt on his own 28, made a defender miss in space and raced down the home sideline using a key Burkett block to find the end zone for a 72-yard score and 30-0 lead.

“He works so hard,” Steele said of Weber. “He loves the game. He’s very coachable, he has an unbelievably strong desire to be successful. It’s nice to see our kids work hard and have success.”

On the ensuing kickoff, Somerset senior Ethan Hemminger picked up a loose ball, went to his right and sprinted down his own sideline as he scored from 92 yards out to end the first quarter. Bedford led 30-7 on Hemminger’s extra point.

In the second quarter, Weber’s rushing score was followed by John Black’s 26-yard touchdown reception and Ressler’s 15-yard sprint as Bedford led 51-7. Ava Sipes went 2-for-2 in extra points. Bedford outgained Somerset 330-(-8) in total yards in the first half.

Hemminger’s 1-yard TD plunge and William Reeping’s 11-yard reception were the lone scores in the second half.

Hemminger finished with 67 rushing yards. Quarterback Bryce Mulhollen added 90 rushing yards.

“Positives from our seniors Mulhollen and Hemminger, they did a nice job,” Basile said. “They continued to fight. We only dressed 23 tonight. We had 40 (on the roster). We had five guys play in their first varsity game.”

Note: The Bedford cheerleaders wore orange ribbons in an effort to honor Westmont Hilltop senior cheerleader Sophia Tuinstra, who passed away Tuesday morning after battling myelodysplastic syndrome. The color orange promotes leukemia awareness.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.