UCA DROPS DAY 2 MATCH WITH MISSOURI STATE

CONWAY, Ark. - The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program could not pose a comeback in the final sets as they dropped the match to Missouri State 3-1. On Day 2 of the UCA Invitational, the Sugar Bears tried to pull out all the stops but fell short in a close matchup. Highlighting the match was seniorLexi Miller, who led the team in kills with 18. Not to be overshadowed, junior Alexis Stumbough posted her second straight double-double with 15 kills and 16 digs.