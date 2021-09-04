Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Shield Maze puzzle solution

King’s Bounty II has several quests, some of which lead to puzzles. Indeed, there are even cases when you’d select the Finesse ideal only to be presented with tricky moments. Although a majority of these tasks are easy and straightforward, others might have clues that are cryptic or non-existent. Here’s our King’s Bounty II puzzle solutions guide to help you with various runes, pillars, and quests such as Palatinus the Mad Genius, the Abandoned Catacombs, the Witch’s Bridge, Philanthropist and Patron of the Arts in the Mages’ Tower, helping Rick with the Grotto at Windy Port, the Castle Forten riddle for Heinrich’s Inheritance, and more.