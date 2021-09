Radio: WCC0 830 / Audacy / The Wolf 102.9 FM / TIBN. Despite the kind of shutout loss that makes you go, “That’s baseball, Suzyn,” the Milwaukee Brewers are still one of the best teams in baseball, behind only the Rays, Dodgers, and Giants in total wins this summer. It’s not likely their offense will fall flat again — Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong have been dialing it up lately, and the supporting cast around them has produced the 11th-most runs in baseball, more than enough to prop up what is easily a Top-3 pitching staff in the game.