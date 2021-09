Second-half goals by Yordy Reyna and Ramón Áliba gave D.C. United a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union Saturday night in another subpar performance by the Union on the road. The Union scored off a D.C. own goal midway through the first half that was cancelled out by Ola Kamara’s penalty kick over ten minutes later. The Union lost to D.C. for the first time in eleven games and are now winless on the road in their last eight.