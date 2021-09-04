How are India's rivals preparing for the SAFF Championship?

While India and Nepal are playing friendlies, a couple of countries are travelling to Qatar... The 2021 SAFF Championship will be held in Maldives from October 1 to 16. This will be the 13th edition of the biennial international men's football championship. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed from 2020 to September 2021, which was again rescheduled to October, after Bangladesh withdrew from hosting it.