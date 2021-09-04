CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California governor seeks $16.7M in aid for Afghan refugees

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFl27_0bmPgagp00
Afghanistan Stranded Families FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File) (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California's governor and legislative leaders on Friday requested $16.7 million in state money to help resettle Afghan refugees in the state.

The request to use general fund money to help those fleeing the Taliban takeover signals “that California stands ready to assist those in need," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “As the nation’s most diverse state, we don’t simply tolerate diversity, we celebrate it."

The funding request by Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon was expected to be considered during next week’s legislative session.

With support from leaders of both houses, the request is unlikely to face serious opposition in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

The money would provide cash assistance and other help for refugees who don't qualify for certain federal refugee benefits and public assistance programs because they don't hold special visas but are being admitted into the United States on humanitarian grounds, Newsom said.

Some arriving refugees are potentially eligible for Medi-Cal and state-funded aid but only those arriving with children are eligible for CalWORKs, the state-funded public assistance program.

Newsom is proposing to temporarily expand the Trafficking and Crime Victim Assistance Program to cover those aid gaps, he said.

“These refugees gave our service members help in Afghanistan and it is only fitting we give them hope when they come to California,” said Atkins, a Democrat. “When I was growing up, the golden rule was that no matter how little you had, you help those in need. We are blessed to be in a position in California where we have enough funding to help ease these refugees’ transition into our society."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
29K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Atkins
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Legislature#Ap#Taliban#Senate#Assembly#Democrat#Medi Cal#Calworks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WGAU

Newsom, GOP rivals seek votes in recall's final weekend

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Democratic allies of California Gov. Gavin Newsom continued to express confidence Saturday in his chances of beating back a recall but warned his supporters not to let up on urging people to vote as they seek a decisive win, while Republicans said the contest is far from settled.
WorldPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Ex-Afghan leader hosts tribal elders on 9/11

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s first 2001 post-Taliban president Hamid Karzai marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America with a meeting of tribal elders at his high-walled compound in the Afghan capital where he has remained with his family since the August return of the Taliban to Kabul.
Dallas, GAPosted by
WGAU

Salesforce to help workers leave states over abortion laws

DALLAS — (AP) — The CEO of Salesforce said the company will help employees leave Texas, and he did so while retweeting a story linking the offer to concern about Texas’ new anti-abortion law. Salesforce, which sells customer-management software, joins a small number of companies that have reacted against the...
SocietyPosted by
WGAU

'Don’t focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

NEW YORK — (AP) — The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, grieving lost lives and shattered American unity in commemorations that unfolded just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks. Victims' relatives and four...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document details contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but does not provide proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit in the plot.
ReligionPosted by
WGAU

20 years after 9/11, Islamophobia continues to haunt Muslims

NEW YORK — Sept. 11, 2001, marked the start of a new era for Muslims in the United States. Shortly after al-Qaida terrorists attacked the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, many Muslims, as well as other Arab Americans, became the targets of anger and racism. Mosques were burned or destroyed...
Nebraska StatePosted by
WGAU

In the GOP, voter ID is a slam dunk ... except in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — State Sen. Mike Groene was frustrated but not terribly surprised last year when Nebraska’s Legislature rejected, for the seventh time, a measure that would have forced voters to show a government-issued identification at the polls. The issue is a slam dunk in most conservative states,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
WGAU

Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Capitol Police said Saturday it has recommended disciplinary action in six cases after an internal review of officer behavior stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The department's Office of Professional Responsibility opened 38 internal investigations and was able to identify...
U.K.Posted by
WGAU

Queen offers 'thoughts and prayers' on 9/11 anniversary

LONDON — (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity. In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the “terrible attacks" on New York and Washington,...
HealthPosted by
WGAU

UN chief: World is at `pivotal moment' and must avert crises

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a dire warning that the world is moving in the wrong direction and faces “a pivotal moment” where continuing business as usual could lead to a breakdown of global order and a future of perpetual crisis. Changing course could signal a breakthrough to a greener and safer future, he said.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
WGAU

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada.
ProtestsPosted by
WGAU

N Macedonia march honors victims in COVID-19 hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Saturday in a North Macedonia town to honor the 14 people killed in a fire at a COVID-19 field hospital earlier this week. People marched in silence through central Tetovo and kneeled in front of the destroyed hospital. They also...
WorldPosted by
WGAU

As world marks 9/11, Taliban flag raised over seat of power

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban raised their iconic white flag over the Afghan presidential palace Saturday, a spokesman said, as the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy