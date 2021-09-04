PREP FOOTBALL: Cullman falls to Hartselle 35-14
Cullman came up short in its region opener on Friday night, falling to Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle 35-14.
The Bearcats dropped to 1-2 (0-1 in Region 8) following the loss, while the Tigers improved to 3-0, 1-0.
Hartselle drove the ball inside Cullman's 5-yard line on its initial possession, but the Bearcats forced a fumble that went through the end zone for a touchback.
The Black and Gold then marched 80 yards on 11 plays, capping the drive with Noah Kee's 9-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers, though, answered with a 12-yard scoring pass from J.T. Blackwood to Izayah Fletcher to tie things up early in the second quarter.
Cullman gained a 14-7 edge later in the stanza following Ryan Skinner's 1-yard touchdown run.
But Hartselle closed out the first half with a bang to take a 21-14 advantage heading into the break.
Armahdeo Dunigan's 8-yard touchdown dash brought the matchup even before Blackwood — following a punt by Cullman — connected with Fletcher once again for a 48-yard scoring strike.
The Bearcats opened the second half with a promising drive, but fumbled inside the Tigers' 10-yard line.
Cullman reached Hartselle territory again early in the fourth quarter before turning the ball over on downs.
The road team took advantage, too, scoring a touchdown on its ensuing possession after Blackwood fumbled the ball into the end zone after a nice gain only for it to be recovered by Dunigan for the touchdown.
Hartselle recovered the kickoff shortly afterward and claimed one final touchdown — D.J. Bishop powered it in from 8 yards out — to make it 35-14.
Jake Dueland finished with 132 yards on 19 carries for Cullman. Tyler Owens added 97 yards on 17 carries.
Skinner, Drew Conway and Kee also contributed to a ground game that racked up more than 300 yards.
Blackwood, meanwhile, completed 18-of-22 passes for 242 yards.
Dunigan had 82 yards on 11 carries, and Fletcher caught five passes for 114 yards.
Cullman travels to Buckhorn next Friday night. Hartselle, meanwhile, hosts Decatur.
Comments / 0