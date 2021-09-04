CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartselle, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Cullman falls to Hartselle 35-14

By Jake Winfrey
Posted by 
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RChOM_0bmPbO7A00

Cullman came up short in its region opener on Friday night, falling to Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle 35-14.

The Bearcats dropped to 1-2 (0-1 in Region 8) following the loss, while the Tigers improved to 3-0, 1-0.

Hartselle drove the ball inside Cullman's 5-yard line on its initial possession, but the Bearcats forced a fumble that went through the end zone for a touchback.

The Black and Gold then marched 80 yards on 11 plays, capping the drive with Noah Kee's 9-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers, though, answered with a 12-yard scoring pass from J.T. Blackwood to Izayah Fletcher to tie things up early in the second quarter.

Cullman gained a 14-7 edge later in the stanza following Ryan Skinner's 1-yard touchdown run.

But Hartselle closed out the first half with a bang to take a 21-14 advantage heading into the break.

Armahdeo Dunigan's 8-yard touchdown dash brought the matchup even before Blackwood — following a punt by Cullman — connected with Fletcher once again for a 48-yard scoring strike.

The Bearcats opened the second half with a promising drive, but fumbled inside the Tigers' 10-yard line.

Cullman reached Hartselle territory again early in the fourth quarter before turning the ball over on downs.

The road team took advantage, too, scoring a touchdown on its ensuing possession after Blackwood fumbled the ball into the end zone after a nice gain only for it to be recovered by Dunigan for the touchdown.

Hartselle recovered the kickoff shortly afterward and claimed one final touchdown — D.J. Bishop powered it in from 8 yards out — to make it 35-14.

Jake Dueland finished with 132 yards on 19 carries for Cullman. Tyler Owens added 97 yards on 17 carries.

Skinner, Drew Conway and Kee also contributed to a ground game that racked up more than 300 yards.

Blackwood, meanwhile, completed 18-of-22 passes for 242 yards.

Dunigan had 82 yards on 11 carries, and Fletcher caught five passes for 114 yards.

Cullman travels to Buckhorn next Friday night. Hartselle, meanwhile, hosts Decatur.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
101
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Cullman Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cullman, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Cullman, AL
Sports
City
Hartselle, AL
Hartselle, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Tigers#18 Of 22
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy