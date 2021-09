Amaretti are classic Italian biscuits with nice, bitter almond flavor, similar to macaroons, which give an extraordinary twist to many desserts, like this tiramisù. You can buy or make them yourself— it is very easy. Anyway, if you are a tiramisu lover, then you will love this one – try it! You will need around 20 minutes to prepare this amaretti tiramisu plus around 2 hours to set. Here is the recipe: