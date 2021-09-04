CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter from the editor on the FT’s Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign

By Roula Khalaf
Financial Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Times launches its bold new charitable initiative. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Personal Finance news. The FT’s seasonal appeal on behalf of a charity has raised more than £19.5m over 15 years and supported many worthy causes. Over the past year, we have been working on a more ambitious project that will replace our seasonal appeal: today we launch FLIC, a new charity to promote financial literacy and inclusion around the world. Our hope is that with you, our readers, we can make an ongoing impact in an area that is consistent with our values and expertise.

