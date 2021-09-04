How a new FT campaign will provide financial knowledge to those who need it most
I have worked across the public and third sectors for over a decade. In the NHS, I saw how debt can affect our physical and mental health. Supporting victims of fraud, I saw the effect it had on people's finances and their trust in others. But I also experienced the enthusiasm of young people learning about finance, their recognition of the knowledge gap they faced. Arming people with the right information can be life changing.
