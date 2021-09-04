CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dobrovosky Returns to Le Moyne as Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLe Moyne College head women’s basketball coach Mary Grimes announced on Friday morning the hiring of Joanna Dobrovosky ’18 as assistant coach. “I am excited to welcome Joanna back to the Heights,” said Grimes, who is in her first year leading the Dolphins. “She is a high-character person with a lot of energy and passion for Le Moyne. Joanna is very relatable and will be instrumental in helping our young women navigate the total student-athlete experience on the court and in the classroom.”

He’s the unsung hero of Zach Ertz’s return to the Eagles, a return that seemed awfully improbable just a few months ago. Let’s be honest. Ertz belongs here. He’s an all-time great Eagle, a record-setting tight end, a dude who wears his heart on his sleeve and loves this franchise and this city so much that he broke down crying in a press conference in January talking about the prospect of leaving.

