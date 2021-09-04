Dobrovosky Returns to Le Moyne as Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach

Le Moyne College head women’s basketball coach Mary Grimes announced on Friday morning the hiring of Joanna Dobrovosky ’18 as assistant coach. “I am excited to welcome Joanna back to the Heights,” said Grimes, who is in her first year leading the Dolphins. “She is a high-character person with a lot of energy and passion for Le Moyne. Joanna is very relatable and will be instrumental in helping our young women navigate the total student-athlete experience on the court and in the classroom.”