Teresa Chagrin (point): People who love pit bulls should support laws protecting them
NORFOLK, Va. — It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain. It had become tightly wrapped around a pole and a bone-dry concrete water bowl, preventing her from reaching shade or shelter. Star broiled to death on the patch of dirt where she’d been forced to eat, sleep and relieve herself for years.www.nny360.com
Comments / 1