Teresa Chagrin (point): People who love pit bulls should support laws protecting them

In November 2018, a dog named Doyle had to be put down. He was perfectly happy and healthy; he probably even could have found a loving forever home with a family who would have loved him. However, because of the Dangerous Dog Act, the animal rescue that was taking care of him was forced to euthanize him. An animal care assistant at the rescue described how “It was absolutely devastating to have cared for Doyle for all that time only to have to put him to sleep.” They continued, “Every time a dog comes into the centre who is deemed to be a pit bull it’s the same story and it’s so upsetting and distressing for the whole team.”