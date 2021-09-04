CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Teresa Chagrin (point): People who love pit bulls should support laws protecting them

By TERESA CHAGRIN InsideSources.com
nny360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Va. — It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain. It had become tightly wrapped around a pole and a bone-dry concrete water bowl, preventing her from reaching shade or shelter. Star broiled to death on the patch of dirt where she’d been forced to eat, sleep and relieve herself for years.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Companion Animals#Star#Insidesources Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
Petspurewow.com

The 2 Most Misunderstood Dog Breeds (Who Are Actually Major People Pleasers)

Like people, dogs come with all kinds of personality traits. Some are big cuddlers, while others want their space. Some are super outgoing and can make friends with practically anyone, while others need more time to warm up. There are, however, two specific breeds that tend to get misrepresented. Often labeled as “aggressive” they're not usually thought of as sweet or family friendly. So we called on Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, Animal Health and Behavior Consultant at Camp Bow Wow, to give us the rundown on these canines and debunk the myth.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Rescue Dogs Shot to Death Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Enraging Animal Activists in Australia

Due to a council's interpretation of Covid-19 guidelines, many rescue dogs slated to be rescued by an animal sanctuaries, were reportedly shot dead in rural Australia. The animals were reportedly murdered by the Bourke Shire Council in New South Wales, to prevent volunteers from the Cobar-based shelter from traveling across the state and potentially spreading the infection.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Imports of heavily pregnant dogs and those with cropped ears or docked tails to be banned

Importing heavily pregnant dogs will be banned under government plans to crack down on trade in cruelly treated pets.Ministers are launching a consultation, seeking people’s views, on proposals to make it illegal to bring into the country animals bred for sale, with little regard for their welfare.Importing dogs with cropped ears or docked tails will also be outlawed, and the minimum age for importing a puppy will also be raised from 15 weeks to six months.Celebrities have driven a craze in recent months and years for owning dogs and puppies whose ears and tails have been cruelly cut short.Experts say the...
PetsTODAY.com

Blind dog once used as target practice now brings comfort to others as therapy dog

Editor's note: This article contains details that some readers may find disturbing. Nearly three years ago when British dog behaviorist Kasey Carlin arrived at Heathrow Airport to meet a rescue dog flown in from Lebanon, she thought the airport staff brought her the wrong dog. She knew the mixed-breed dog had been horribly abused and expected to see signs of trauma.
Petsstmarynow.com

National Dog Day is Thursday, consider adoption

National Dog Day on Thursday is the time to pause and appreciate the joy dogs bring, and the comfort and companionship they provide. Millions of people craved canine camaraderie and welcomed new dogs and puppies into their homes over the past year or so. According to the American Pet Products Association, dog ownership increased by nearly 11% in 2020, with roughly 108 million dogs in U.S. households, up from 97 million in 2018.
AnimalsDuluth News Tribune

Pro/Con: Lovers of pit bulls should support laws protecting them

It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain. It had become tightly wrapped around a pole and a bone-dry concrete water bowl, preventing her from reaching shade or shelter. Star broiled to death on the patch of dirt where she’d been forced to eat, sleep, and relieve herself for years.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Petition: Amend the Dangerous Dog Act

In November 2018, a dog named Doyle had to be put down. He was perfectly happy and healthy; he probably even could have found a loving forever home with a family who would have loved him. However, because of the Dangerous Dog Act, the animal rescue that was taking care of him was forced to euthanize him. An animal care assistant at the rescue described how “It was absolutely devastating to have cared for Doyle for all that time only to have to put him to sleep.” They continued, “Every time a dog comes into the centre who is deemed to be a pit bull it’s the same story and it’s so upsetting and distressing for the whole team.”
AnimalsBBC

Puppy smuggling: Rise in cases prompts new welfare rules

Welfare standards for dogs imported to the UK are to be tightened amid a rise in the "grim trade" of puppy smuggling, the government has said. Plans include raising the minimum age for imported puppies from 15 weeks to 6 months and banning the importing of dogs with cropped ears or docked tails.
PetsHerald Tribune

ALL ABOUT DOGS: Dogs have a remarkable ability to rebound from bad situations

Question: We just adopted a dog that came out of some horrible living conditions, and she has problems. How do we give her what she really needs?. Answer: I believe the universe has tasked us with being the domestic dog's guardian, to provide protection, care and leadership. In return, dogs give us their very life. It's an amazing paradigm and alters millions of lives each year. Conversely, I believe people who commit animal atrocities should go to prison ... period. Abuse or neglect of dogs (and cats) is the antithesis of what we as humans are supposed to give them.
PetsPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Study Says Colorado Dogs Are More Clingy Than Any Other State, But Why?

OK, they're not 'clingy,' they just love us as much as we love them. And if you've ever felt bad about leaving your dog behind when you leave the house, that feeling may be justified. According to a recent survey by CertaPet, 'Separation Anxiety in Dogs & Dog Owners in 2021,' dogs in the state of Colorado ranked number one in having the highest separation anxiety when their owners leave.
AnimalsPosted by
KEEL Radio

Humane Society NWLA Rescue Dogs From Hoarder

The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana was tipped off to a hoarder/breeder situation and took action. The house was in total disarray as seen in the photos. The hoarder/breeder had several small dogs living in the house and in small crates in the garage. HSNWLA along with other agencies were...
PetsHerald Tribune

ALL ABOUT DOGS: Teach children how to respect Max's space

Question: We have two grandchildren who visit us a couple of times a year but who don't have a dog in their home. We have many dogs in our neighborhood. What's the best way to teach them how to interact with a dog?. Answer: Since there's about 5 million dog...
AnimalsHigh Plains Journal

Working like a dog

Ranching may be full of new technology these days, but working dogs fill roles in many operations that cannot be accomplished by any microchip or data processor. From guarding flocks of sheep and goats to moving a herd of cattle on down the road, working dogs are valuable tools for ranchers from coast to coast.
PetsHello Magazine

5 friendliest dog breeds for families with young children

Introducing a pet into your home when you have children should never be taken lightly, especially when it comes to choosing the right breed for your lifestyle. With the correct training, any dog can be welcomed safely into a home with young children, but it goes without saying that some breeds have a temperament and build that makes them more suited for a family environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy