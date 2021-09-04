Letter: Get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect children
As a former Orleans County public health nurse, I am concerned (like everybody else) about the COVID epidemic and the rising rate of cases in Orleans County. I am especially worried for the elementary children, who will start school soon, They are not eligible to get their vaccine yet, and are therefore not protected. Our fully vaccinated rate is 45%, not even half of the population. August 16th the Pfizer vaccine was fully approved.www.thedailynewsonline.com
