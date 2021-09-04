Zips Hand Colonials Loss In Akron
AKRON, Oh. - The Robert Morris University men's soccer team dropped its Friday evening matchup against the Akron Zips, 3-0. The loss drops the Colonials to 0-3 on the season. RMU keeper Grant Glorioso was tested a number of times in goal for Robert Morris in the first, turning aside four first half shots including a pair in quick succession from Wan Kurzi Wan Kamal and Jason Shokalook with time winding down to keep the game scoreless.rmucolonials.com
