If you or members of your family are unvaccinated, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging you not to travel over the Labor Day holiday. The agency’s recommendation comes as Covid-19 related hospital admissions for all age groups under 50 rose to the highest levels seen since the start of the pandemic. But even fully vaccinated individuals are being asked to carefully weigh the health risks of traveling and are being urged to take every precaution available if they decide to travel this holiday weekend.