CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Homer Corner - Pittsburgh Steelers

By Josh Wagner
fantasyalarm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierogies, Primanti’s and Pittsburgh Steelers football… welcome to the homer corner western PA style. I feel very honored to breakdown this team for Fantasy Alarm considering I have been spitting at my television since 1995 most Sunday’s much like our Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher watching the black and gold through the good and bad (It’s been mostly good) and now I get to expel my two cents on the Steelers so buckle up folks and fire up the Styx, here we go!

www.fantasyalarm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Homer
Person
Mike Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2021 Nfl Draft#Nhl#American Football#Pierogies#Fantasy Alarm#Hall Of Fame#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Sos#Afc North#Oc#Ceh#Wide Receivers Now#Tik Tok Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions for 2021

The beginning of the season was everything a Steelers fan could dream of. The end was less than that. After starting the season at 11-0 and blowing out a slew of opponents, they dropped four of their last five and finished 12-4. To make matters worse, they fell to the rival Browns in the playoffs – a team they beat 38-7 in Week 6. Despite all that late-season falloff, the one thing that didn’t regress was their offense. In their last three games of the year, they averaged 29.0 points, which is actually higher than their season average of 26.3. Either of those numbers is a huge increase from the Steelers’ 2019 and shows a trend in the right direction.
NFLngscsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
NFLSB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Suspension News

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen for an extended period of time. On Friday, it was announced that offensive tackle La’el Collins has received a five-game suspension from the NFL. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Collins’ suspension stems from him missing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Get Huge News Before Sunday’s Browns Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are out to prove they’re still one of the best teams in the NFL when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns have received more hype than almost any other team in the pros leading up to the 2021 season. Some believe they’re capable of winning the AFC outright. We’ll find out what they’re made of on Sunday in Kansas City.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt’s Fiancee, Dani Rhodes, Reacts To Massive Contract News

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally locked down star pass rusher T.J. Watt with a longterm contract. After it looked like the deal might not get done before the 2021 season kicked off, Pittsburgh made Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The Steelers offered him a four-year, $112 million deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s return to the football field on Thursday night was an emotional one for those close to him. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback played for the first time since his devastating season-ending injury in October 2020. Prescott looked incredible, though the Cowboys weren’t able to pull off a victory against Tom Brady and the Bucs.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Ohio State Football

Ohio State’s defense has been so disappointing this afternoon against Oregon that not even LeBron James can put a positive spin on their performance. During the second half of today’s game, James had a message for the Buckeyes’ defense. He admit that it’s going to be a rough film session for Kerry Coombs’ crew this Sunday.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy