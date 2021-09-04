CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Son of late Houston rapper Big T shot during fight, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
HOUSTON — The son of late Houston rapper Big T is in intensive care after he was shot Thursday night, authorities said.

Jason Grays, 27, was injured after what police believe was a fight over a parking spot at an apartment complex, KTRK reported.

Big T, whose real name was Terence Prejean, sang the chorus on Lil’ Troy’s 1999 hit, “Wanna Be a Baller,” the television station reported.

Prejean died on May 8, 2018, of an apparent heart attack, Billboard reported. He was 52.

According to the Houston Police Department, Grays and an unidentified man got into a fight at the apartment complex late Thursday, KTRK reported.

Police said Grays allegedly punched the man in the face, the television station reported. The man went into an apartment and emerged with a handgun and began shooting, police said.

According to investigators, one of the bullets hit Grays in the face. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Prejean’s widow, Melanie Bryant, told KTRK she had not been able to see her son since he was injured.

”It’s senseless,” Bryant told the television station.

Police said they know who the suspect is, but no one had been arrested as of Friday night, KTRK reported.

“We have his name. We’re looking for him now,” Houston Police Department Lt. Emanuel Pavel told the television station. “We got his phone number. We’re trying to get him to turn himself in.”

Grays’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

©2021 Cox Media Group

