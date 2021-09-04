CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former FBI agent says 9/11 hijackers had U.S.-based support network

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.

Public SafetyWINKNEWS.com

Former FBI agent says 9/11 ‘didn’t have to happen’

The 9/11 terror attacks came as a shock and wake-up call around the world, particularly for Americans. But some feel that day never had to happen and that whispers of pending terrorist activity prior to that fateful day were silenced, even ignored. A former FBI agent shared his inside knowledge...
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

Man claiming to have bomb near U.S. Capitol is in custody after standoff, police say

WASHINGTON — For the third time in nine months, Washington was brought to a standstill as the seat of the U.S. government came under the threat of violence Thursday, this time from a man who parked a truck near the Capitol, demanded to speak with President Joe Biden about a range of grievances and threatened to destroy two blocks of the nation’s capital with an explosive device.
Public SafetyPosted by
Florida Bulldog

Mohdar Abdullah, ‘key associate’ of 9/11 hijackers, testifies secretly under oath after being tracked down in Sweden

Mohdar Mohamed Abdullah is one of 9/11’s most intriguing figures whose name you may not know. Today, exactly 20 years after the worst terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil, he’s emerged as an important witness in the sprawling New York civil lawsuit in which thousands of members of the 9/11 Families are suing Saudi Arabia, contending the totalitarian kingdom provided financial and material support to the al Qaeda terrorists responsible for those attacks.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Newly released FBI memo hints at Saudi involvment with 9/11 hijackers

The Biden administration declassified an FBI memo Saturday that fortified suspicions of official Saudi involvement with the hijackers in the September 11, 2001 attacks, but it fell well short of proof that victims' families suing Saudi Arabia had hoped for. The memo from April 4, 2016, which had been classified until now, showed links between Omar Bayoumi, at the time a student but suspected to have been a Saudi intelligence operative, and two of the Al-Qaeda operatives who took part in the plot to hijack and crash four airliners into targets in New York and Washington. Based on 2009 and 2015 interviews with a source whose identity is classified, the document details contacts and meetings between Bayoumi and the two hijackers, Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Midhar, after the two arrived in Southern California in 2000 ahead of the attacks. It also strengthens already-reported links between the two and Fahad al Thumairy, a conservative imam at the  King Faad mosque in Los Angeles and an official at the Saudi consulate there.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Jacksonville FBI agent recalls responding to Pentagon on 9/11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Americans remember the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago, an FBI agent now based in Jacksonville is looking back at the attacks differently than most. He’s one of several FBI agents now in Jacksonville who worked the terrorist attacks from the day they happened. Sept. 11,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Son of 9/11 victim to Biden: Do not come to Ground Zero memorials

Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim, urged President Biden to avoid attending 20-year memorials during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. Haros Jr. called Biden the "killer-in-chief" saying he showed a lack of compassion for the families of the 13 service members killed in Kabul. Haros Jr.'s mother, Frances, was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
Public SafetyNewsweek

The FBI Finally Emailed Field Agents—12 Minutes Before Flight 11 Hit the Tower

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. The FBI sent a report to and briefed the local FAA office in Minneapolis of a potential threat of hijacking of large airliners (specifically Boeing 747's) based upon the information gleaned from Zacarias Moussaoui. The briefing and report, based upon the latest facts of the investigation, was sent on September 5.
Public Safetykisswtlz.com

U.S. investigates “child bride” cases among Afghan evacuees

U.S. authorities are now investigating the cases of so-called “child brides” among the Afghans who fled Afghanistan in the past few weeks and are now in U.S. custody both inside the U.S. and in facilities abroad. CBS News has learned that “several” Afghan women and girls who were evacuated to...
Public SafetyNewsweek

The FBI's Bin Laden Unit Had an 'Oh, S--t' Moment, 3 Weeks Before 9/11

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. August 21: In doing research to determine who were the planners and supporters behind the attack on the USS Cole in October 2000, Margaret Gillespie, an FBI analyst detailed to the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), read a 15-month-old cable from the Bangkok station reporting that Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi had traveled from Thailand to the United States on January 15, 2000. The two were connected to Walid Mohammed bin Attash ("Khallad"), then considered to be a planner of the Yemen attack. Coincidentally, the CIA had tracked al-Mihdhar from the UAE to Malaysia, and then from Malaysia to Thailand while he was traveling with bin Attash, and the Agency requested that Thai intelligence ascertain where the two went. Thai intelligence reported back to the CIA on March 5th, but no one at the CTC took any notice of the report, the January operation long forgotten.
Protestsktxs.com

FBI finds little evidence Jan 6 riot was coordinated, report says

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The FBI found scant evidence that the January 6 Capitol riot was the result of an organized plot to overthrow the presidential election, according to a new report from Reuters. The report cites sources from four current and former law enforcement officials. "You’re going to take a...
Protestslawofficer.com

FBI finds scant evidence of far-right conspiracy from Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON – The FBI has found almost no evidence that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Although federal authorities have taken more than 570 alleged participants...

