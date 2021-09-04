CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELDER: Let's get ready for that inevitable final trip

By Tony Elder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI took a trip last weekend to visit and preach at one of our sister churches in another state. However, I didn’t just hop in the car and go. Beforehand I had made numerous preparations for my excursion. I had made a reservation at a hotel so that I was sure of having a place to stay while I was there. I made arrangements to get a rental car to use for the long drive. I had packed my suitcase, trying to make sure I had everything I would need while I was away. And I had prayerfully prepared the message that I would be sharing with the church on Sunday morning. Such preparations are reasonable when you know you’re going to be taking a trip.

