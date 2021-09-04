ELDER: Let's get ready for that inevitable final trip

In 2004 my wife, Kathy, and I had a conversation on which we can now look back with a smile. She had to be at work before 7 a.m. for a 12 hour shift. Therefore, she let me know that I was to be quiet during the night and not to wake her up. Kathy needed to be rested to go to work. However, in the middle of the night I woke up in pain. After taking some antacids I felt a little better, but then I ended up on the floor in pain again. I knew I wasn’t supposed to wake Kathy, so I got in my car and drove to the hospital. It turns out I was having a gall bladder attack. But, when Kathy woke up and I wasn’t there she was worried. When I got home we talked about my (ahem) behavior. Kathy expressed her concern that I left without telling her. I do understand.