If, for some reason, you were imagining a commercial for paper towels, we'd bet that you'd see a frazzled person knocking over a glass and trying, foolishly, to sop up the spill with cheap napkins that keep tearing. Then the name-brand (probably quilted) paper towel blows away the competition in a side-by-side cleanup comparison. What these commercials don't acknowledge, however, is all of the money we practically literally throw away by buying single-use towels that go immediately in the trash after the cleaning is done—and the fact that this isn't the most eco-friendly way of maintaining your home.