As Reggie Bullock was mulling over his free agent options earlier this summer, there was something extra special about a certain team that caught his attention. Bullock was very fond of that team’s competitive fight, their cohesiveness, and the way the players collectively cheered for one another. Those are all boxed Bullock checked as he was on the verge of moving on from playing the past two years with the New York Knicks. That team was the Dallas Mavericks. “From when I played against the Mavericks last year, I liked the way that they competed as a team,” Bullock said. “They’ve got great players, so it was an easy no-brainer for me (to sign with the Mavs).”