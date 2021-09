Every summer as a kid, Will Massie looked forward to frequent family tennis matches. “We loved to play, and my father dreamed of having a court at his place in the mountains, but it never happened,” the president of outdoor furniture company McKinnon and Harris tells AD PRO. A long-brewing ardor for the sport is certainly one of the reasons that Massie is thrilled to launch the brand’s Dr. Johnson Tennis Umpire Chair, fittingly timed to the 141st edition of the US Open. But another is the chance to highlight the compelling story of the product’s namesake.