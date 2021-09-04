Harlan-Lincoln House to Host Author and Biographer C.J. King on Oct 14
Iowa Wesleyan University and the Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House are excited to welcome professional writer and biographer, C.J. King, to campus for a special presentation entitled “The Spirited Lincoln Women.” The event will be held on October 14 at 5:00 pm in the Iowa Wesleyan Chapel and is open to the public. No registration is necessary. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required inside campus buildings.kilj.com
Comments / 0