JOHNSTOWN -- COVID-19 has already had a drastic effect on scheduling when it comes to the third week of high school football in our area. Originally, Conemaugh Valley and Conemaugh Township were slated to travel to North Star and Windber respectively. Due to tracing and protocols at both Valley and Township, Windber and North Star have agreed to move up their game that was originally slated for week 8. Instead of hosting North Star in week 8, the Ramblers will now travel to North Star for a showdown this Friday night.