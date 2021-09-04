Senator Joe Manchin Calls for Indefinite Delay of Democrats’ $4 Trillion Domestic Spending Bills

Aww, are you tired of hearing about the senior senator from West Virginia? Does constant discussion of him simply exhaust you? Snap out of it. Every debate to which Manchin has been the fulcrum so far—on voting rights, nominations, COVID relief—was a warmup for the role he’s about to play. This fall, Democrats will try to pass the centerpiece of their agenda: A multitrillion-dollar spending bill touching everything from child care to education to climate change to health care to, well, whatever else can be construed as a budgetary item. The vast majority of Democrats in Congress are at work, now, on a $3.5 trillion compromise vision. Manchin, however, according to reporting from Axios, is thinking more in the $1 trillion—or mayyyyybe $1.5 trillion, if he’s feeling frisky—range. It’s not just the price tag that Manchin has issues with, either. He has big disagreements on the value of underlying policy items, notably—gulp—on the desirability of transitioning away from fossil fuels. He is both insisting that the entire package be paid for, not deficit financed, and yet is not on board with many of the tax increases on the menu of funding options. There’s not much Democrats can do about Manchin, whose vote they need but who doesn’t really think Democrats should be doing this bill right now. The only person with a tiny piece of leverage over Manchin is President Joe Biden. Does Manchin want to be responsible for the collapse of the president’s agenda?