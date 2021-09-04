CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Joe Manchin Calls for Indefinite Delay of Democrats’ $4 Trillion Domestic Spending Bills

By Ohio Star Staff
theohiostar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) called for his party in both houses of Congress to take a “strategic pause” in their efforts to pass two massive spending bills worth $4.7 trillion, according to CNN. Manchin made his case in an op-ed with the Wall Street Journal, saying...

