U.S. Economy Added Just 235,000 Jobs in August, Way Short of Economists’ Projections

By Ohio Star Staff
theohiostar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%, according to Department of Labor data released Friday. The number of unemployed people decreased to 8.4 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Economists projected 720,000 Americans — roughly three times the actual number — would be added to payrolls prior to Friday’s report, The Wall Street Journal reported.

theohiostar.com

