U.S. Economy Added Just 235,000 Jobs in August, Way Short of Economists’ Projections

WASHINGTON (SBG) - 235,000 jobs were added during the month of August, well below the 720,000 positions anticipated by economists. Scott Lincicome, senior fellow at the Cato Institute, says he thinks the reason is COVID-19. “What we've seen throughout the pandemic is as the virus goes, so goes the economy," said senior fellow at the Cato Institute Scott Lincicome to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “You can see how the Delta variant can depress both consumer spending, people get a little sheepish about coming out, but also workers’ willingness or ability to get back into the job market.”