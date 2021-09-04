CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California governor seeks $16.7M in aid for Afghan refugees

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2wfu_0bmOooKE00
Afghanistan Stranded Families FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File) (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California's governor and legislative leaders on Friday requested $16.7 million in state money to help resettle Afghan refugees in the state.

The request to use general fund money to help those fleeing the Taliban takeover signals “that California stands ready to assist those in need," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “As the nation’s most diverse state, we don’t simply tolerate diversity, we celebrate it."

The funding request by Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon was expected to be considered during next week’s legislative session.

With support from leaders of both houses, the request is unlikely to face serious opposition in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

The money would provide cash assistance and other help for refugees who don't qualify for certain federal refugee benefits and public assistance programs because they don't hold special visas but are being admitted into the United States on humanitarian grounds, Newsom said.

Some arriving refugees are potentially eligible for Medi-Cal and state-funded aid but only those arriving with children are eligible for CalWORKs, the state-funded public assistance program.

Newsom is proposing to temporarily expand the Trafficking and Crime Victim Assistance Program to cover those aid gaps, he said.

“These refugees gave our service members help in Afghanistan and it is only fitting we give them hope when they come to California,” said Atkins, a Democrat. “When I was growing up, the golden rule was that no matter how little you had, you help those in need. We are blessed to be in a position in California where we have enough funding to help ease these refugees’ transition into our society."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Atkins
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Legislature#Ap#Taliban#Senate#Assembly#Democrat#Medi Cal#Calworks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WOKV

Newsom, GOP rivals seek votes in recall's final weekend

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Democratic allies of California Gov. Gavin Newsom continued to express confidence Saturday in his chances of beating back a recall but warned his supporters not to let up on urging people to vote as they seek a decisive win, while Republicans said the contest is far from settled.
WorldPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Ex-Afghan leader hosts tribal elders on 9/11

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s first 2001 post-Taliban president Hamid Karzai marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America with a meeting of tribal elders at his high-walled compound in the Afghan capital where he has remained with his family since the August return of the Taliban to Kabul.
SocietyPosted by
WOKV

'Don’t focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

NEW YORK — (AP) — The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, grieving lost lives and shattered American unity in commemorations that unfolded just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks. Victims' relatives and four...
SocietyPosted by
WOKV

Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary

NEW YORK — (AP) — From an urban memorial to a remote field to the heart of of the nation's military might, President Joe Biden on Saturday paid tribute at three hallowed places of grief and remembrance to honor the lives lost two decades ago in the 9/11 terror attacks.
HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Some Iowa hospitals limit elective surgeries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Hospitals in Iowa’s second-largest city are limiting elective procedures because of increased numbers of patients driven partly by a surge in COVID-19 admissions. The Cedar Falls Gazette reports that both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center confirmed Friday their facilities are preserving capacity because...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document details contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but does not provide proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit in the plot.
Law EnforcementPosted by
WOKV

Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Capitol Police said Saturday it has recommended disciplinary action in six cases after an internal review of officer behavior stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The department's Office of Professional Responsibility opened 38 internal investigations and was able to identify...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WOKV

Biden's vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into culture wars that have festered since the onset of the pandemic.
HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: New Zealand buys 500K Pfizer doses from Denmark

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand is buying an extra 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Denmark as it tries to keep its coronavirus vaccination program running at full speed, the government said. The doses are on top of New Zealand’s regular shipments from Pfizer and come a few...
U.K.Posted by
WOKV

Queen offers 'thoughts and prayers' on 9/11 anniversary

LONDON — (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity. In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the “terrible attacks" on New York and Washington,...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
WOKV

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada.
WorldPosted by
WOKV

Amid talk of boosters, global vaccine disparity gets sharper

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Several hundred people line up every morning, starting before dawn, on a grassy area outside Nairobi’s largest hospital hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Sometimes the line moves smoothly, while on other days, the staff tells them there’s nothing available, and they should come back tomorrow.
ProtestsPosted by
WOKV

N Macedonia march honors victims in COVID-19 hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Saturday in a North Macedonia town to honor the 14 people killed in a fire at a COVID-19 field hospital earlier this week. People marched in silence through central Tetovo and kneeled in front of the destroyed hospital. They also...
HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: More than 50% of Japan's population vaccinated

TOKYO — Japan's government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Japan’s vaccine rollouts began in mid-February, months behind many wealthy countries due to its lengthy clinical testing requirement and approval process. Inoculations for elderly patients, which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since achieved 1 million doses per day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy