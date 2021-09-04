CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

‘They Lied to Us’: Hundreds of American Citizens and Others with Green Cards Were Left in Afghanistan

By Ohio Star Staff
theohiostar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of American citizens and people with green cards were left in Afghanistan after U.S. forces withdrew from the country, the Associated Press reported Thursday. U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who were left in Afghanistan were reportedly told after the last American flight took off from the Kabul international airport to expect information about routes out of the country, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said, according to the AP.

theohiostar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Citizens#Green Cards#Taliban#The Associated Press#Ap#State Department#Mia#Americans#U S Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

21 more U.S. citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has evacuated 21 more U.S. citizens from Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department announced. The evacuation occurred Friday through a charter flight and overland route, and also included the departure from Afghanistan of 11 lawful permanent residents, the department said. "Specifically, the department assisted...
LifestyleCBS News

Taliban lets plane carrying Americans and other foreign nationals leave Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have allowed a flight carrying Americans and other foreign nationals to fly out of Kabul, U.S. and Qatari officials said on Thursday. The departure of the plane, which landed safely in Doha, Qatar, marked the airport's first such flight since U.S. forces withdrew from the country.
Worldwutqfm.com

Afghanistan updates: Flight carrying Americans lands in Qatar

(NEW YORK) — With the U.S. military and diplomatic withdrawal now complete after 20 years in Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken over the country, including the Kabul airport, the site of an often-desperate evacuation effort in past weeks. But even as the last American troops were flown out to meet...
Lifestylewutqfm.com

Afghanistan updates: 2nd passenger flight takes off from Kabul

(NEW YORK) — With the U.S. military and diplomatic withdrawal now complete after 20 years in Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken over the country, including the Kabul airport, the site of an often-desperate evacuation effort in past weeks. But even as the last American troops were flown out to meet...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

The United States on Thursday praised the Taliban as businesslike and cooperative in facilitating the first evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan since the US military withdrawal. The departure from Kabul to Doha on a chartered Qatar Airways flight Thursday marked "a positive first step" with the new regime, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said. "The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA," she said in a statement, referring to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. "They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort."
Foreign Policywmleader.com

Pentagon says there’s ‘no evidence’ of reforms in Taliban gov

Despite threats from the Pentagon and several other countries, the United States has yet to see evidence of reforms in the Taliban’s transitional government over Afghanistan. On Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that while the international community “doesn’t get a vote” on how the Taliban will set up their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy