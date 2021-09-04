‘They Lied to Us’: Hundreds of American Citizens and Others with Green Cards Were Left in Afghanistan
Hundreds of American citizens and people with green cards were left in Afghanistan after U.S. forces withdrew from the country, the Associated Press reported Thursday. U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who were left in Afghanistan were reportedly told after the last American flight took off from the Kabul international airport to expect information about routes out of the country, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said, according to the AP.theohiostar.com
