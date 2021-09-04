CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors to Shut Down Production at Most North American Plants Due to Chip Shortage

By Ohio Star Staff
theohiostar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors will shut down production at the majority of its North American plants for up to two weeks due to a worldwide chip shortage, the Detroit Free Press reported. A fraction of GM plants will remain open to continue making its most profitable vehicles with the chips GM has on hand, according to Detroit Free Press. The lack of chips is a worsening problem, with surging COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia creating lasting issues for automakers.

Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors CFO Expects More Stable Chip Supply In 2022

General Motors Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson is expecting its chip supply to even out in 2022 as suppliers work to catch up with an uptick demand. According to Reuters, Jacobson told investors in a conference call this week the automaker expects a “more stable year” in 2022 with regard to chip supply. GM has been among the hardest-hit automakers amid the semiconductor pinch, trimming its global production output by 777,928 vehicles through the first eight months of 2021. Some GM plants, like the Fairfax Assembly site in Kansas, have been offline since February due to a shortage of chips, leaving thousands of hourly employees out of work.
Businessthewestsidegazette.com

Shut Shop: American Car Manufacturer Ford Motor To Halt Production In India

NEW DELHI — Unable to penetrate the Indian automobile market, American manufacturer Ford Motor Company will shut its car factories in India but will continue engine manufacturing for export markets. Ford is the second U.S. auto major after General Motors to shut plants in the value-conscious market. “Ford restructures India...
Fort Wayne, INthedetroitbureau.com

Shortages Continue to Hamper Auto Production at GM, Stellantis

General Motors will keep the company’s assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan outside Detroit shuttered for another two weeks, beginning Sept. 13, while resuming production at two plants in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Silao, Mexico. A GM spokesman said the Orion Assembly will take two additional weeks of downtime as...
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

GM Extends Shutdown of Bolt EV Production Amid Recall and Battery Fires

General Motors is extending downtime at a Michigan plant that produces its Chevrolet Bolt EV as it works with battery supplier LG Chem to fix manufacturing defects with the car's battery. Orion Assembly will be down the weeks of Sept. 13 and Sept. 20. The plant has been shuttered since...
Businessfinancialbuzz.com

Ford Motor to Shut Down India Plants Amid New Restructuring Plan

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is set to spend USD2 Billion to revamp operations and shut down vehicle production in India amid CEO Jim Farley’s new turnaround plan. Manufacturing of vehicles for sale in India is set to stop immediately, leading to the termination of thousands of employees. Ford India has...
BusinessTODAY.com

GM temporarily shuts down most US assembly plants

General Motors has announced a temporary shutdown of most of its U.S. assembly plants because of the worldwide microchip shortage, made worse by the pandemic. Factories in Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan and Indiana will be idled for two weeks.Sept. 3, 2021.
BusinessFudzilla

GM suspends production due to chip shortages

General Motors will temporarily halt production at all but four of its North American factories due to electronic chip supply problems. The halt in production will affect many of the automaker's most profitable vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. A company spokesman said that during the downtime, it...
Tonawanda, NYBuffalo News

GM Tonawanda plant to make temporary layoffs due to chip shortage

About 350 to 400 workers at General Motors' Town of Tonawanda engine plant will be temporarily laid off next week as the automaker scales back vehicle production due to an ongoing microchip shortage. Most hourly workers on the plant's Generation V and HD assembly line will be affected by the...
Businessmilfordmirror.com

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight of its 15 North American assembly plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company's top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
BusinessKSDK

Wentzville GM plant to pause production because of chip shortage

The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company's top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
BusinessBoston Globe

GM idles truck plants again on chip shortage after August sales slump

General Motors said it would idle key truck plants for a second time in a month on semiconductor shortages, echoing moves by Ford and Stellantis as the global chip crisis continues to drain cars from US dealer lots. GM said eight of its 14 North American assembly plants will experience...

