The Prodigal Son has returned

By NickPagano1007
intothecalderon.com
 8 days ago

On a quiet Tuesday night in Madrid, a man wanders through the empty city streets longing to return home. Some time of searching passes until he finally finds himself at the foot of his old front door, and reality starts to sink in. Pushing past the apprehension and nerves, he balls up his fist and knocks. The seconds have turned into eons until the door slowly opens to reveal the figure of his father standing alone. Unwavering. Expressionless. The two stand there for a while until the man opens his mouth to say something. Almost immediately he is cut off by the smothering embrace of his father, filling him with a love he has not felt for years.

