The advantage of using your Android’s front-facing camera is that you can pose for your selfie or see if everyone fits in the snap or not. The downside, however, is that you’re using a camera with lower resolution than the rear-facing one. Various phones can take great selfies with a good resolution, but if you want the superior quality the camera on the back offers, you can use the following methods to easily take a selfie with the rear camera on an Android phone.