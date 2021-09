PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau has identified two officers involved in a North Portland shooting that killed a suspect and injured another officer on Friday. Police said federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were serving a warrant at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of North Willis Avenue when they got threats that someone was going to shoot agents if they came in. The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded, and officers started evacuating the area and the apartment building.