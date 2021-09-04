Athens, Brownsboro, Cross Roads, Mabank win in Week 2

Here are the Week 2 finals from the Henderson County area for Thursday and Friday night.

THURSDAY

Penelope 46, Trinidad 0

TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Trojans dropped to 0-2 overall with a 46-0 loss to the Penelope Wolverines Thursday at Trojan Field.

Coach Michael Warren and the Trojans return to action Thursday as they host Oakwood at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Athens 40, Wax. Life 7

The Athens Hornets picked up a 40-7 victory over the Waxahachie Life Mustangs Friday at Bruce Field.

Athens (2-0) had a three-yard TD run by Ty Arroyo, a three-yard run by JeCorey Roberts, a one-yard run by Roberts, a 31-yard pass from Arroyo to Jorien Ray, a 16-yard run by Jamauri Manning and a 25-yard reception from Arroyo to Jermarius Moore.

The Mustangs only TD came in the first half on a 10-yard pass from Colby Grmela to Dreylon DeQuire.

Athens returns to action Friday for Homecoming against the Fairfield Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

For more on the game, check out the Sideline Review in Tuesday’s Athens Daily Review.

Brownsboro 31, Fairfield 28

By Chris Frederick

Correspondent

BROWNSBORO – How bout them Bears. The Fairfield Eagles were no match for the Brownsboro Bears in Bears Stadium Friday night. The final score was 31-28.

Bears head coach Lance Connot excitedly said, “Oh what a game. We sure needed this first win. We kind of let up in the second half, but really stepped it up at the end. I hope all our wins are not this nerve racking, but boy how good does a win feel.”

The first half was an offensive explosion. The Bears scored 31 points and the Eagles countered with 14. The Bears started off with a 30 yard field goal from Jorge Vicente. The Eagles took one play and countered with a 65 yard touchdown run by Jonathan Garcia. He also kicked the extra point to make the score 7-3.

After the Eagles score it was pretty much all Brownsboro. Vincent Chancellor caught a 35 yard touchdown pass from Jaxyn Rogers and Jorge Vicente made the first of four pat kicks. Landon Hayter caught a 61 yard touchdown pass from Rogers. Vicente added on the extra point.

Gekyle Baker caught two touchdown passes from Rogers of 55 and 75 yards. Vicente’s two kicks gave the Bears a 31-7 lead. Fairfield’s Garcia ran one in from 82 yards with only a minute to go in the half and Eli Castillo kicked the pat for a halftime score of 31-14.

The second half was a combination of defensive stands and the running attack of the Eagles. The Bears didn’t score anymore but defended their goal line like obsessed Bears defending their cubs.

Kaden Crawford scored a 25 yard touchdown run, but the extra point failed. Braiden Barrett also scored on a four yard run for Fairfield, an Eli Martin ran in the two point conversion. The score was now 31-28.

Four different times the Eagles took it deep in Bears territory only to be turned away. The final straw was a fumble recovery from Aidan Hardin, and there was dancing on the field.

Outstanding players for the Eagles were defensive stalwart Hayden Braswell, who seemed to be in on every Fairfield tackle. Also the stable of running backs led by Garcia, Martin, Barrrett, and JaYlyn Daniels. The Bears countered defensively with Hardin, Lane Epperson, and Tanner Ackerman. Offensively, Rogers had four touchdown passes, and the three receivers, Baker, Chancellor, and Hayter had huge games.

The Bears travel to Sunnyvale next week. The Eagles go play the Hornets in Athens.

Van 33, Malakoff 24

VAN – The Malakoff Tigers dropped to 0-2 on the non-district schedule with a tough loss Friday at Van Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers look to get into the win column Friday as the host Parish Episcopal at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

For more on the game, check out the Tuesday printed edition of the Athens Daily Review.

Cross Roads 46, Texas Wind 13

CROSS ROADS – The Cross Roads Bobcats evened its record at 1-1 with a hard fought victory over Texas Wind Friday at Rock Tower Stadium.

The Bobcats (1-1) return to action Friday at Rio Vista. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Lone Oak 27, Eustace 25

LONE OAK – The Eustace Bulldogs suffered a tough loss Friday at the hands of the Lone Oak Buffaloes.

Eustace (1-1) returns to action Friday at home against the Westwood Panthers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Mabank 48, Kemp 6

MABANK – The Cedar Creek Lake Rivalry went the way of the Mabank Panthers in impressive fashion Friday

Kemp (0-1) is scheduled to host Scurry-Rosser Friday, while Mabank (2-0) is hosting the Wills Point Tigers. Both games are set for 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The opener last week for Kemp against Palmer was canceled, which is the reason for the record.