Rudder volleyball team beats Katy Jordan 3-0

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 8 days ago

Asani McGee had 15 kils and four blocks, and Jordyn Pfeffer had 12 kills to pace the Rudder volleyball team’s 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Katy Jordan on Friday in District 19-5A action at The Armory. Neeley Rutledge had seven kills and 12 digs for Rudder (19-7), while Londyn Singleton...

theeagle.com

