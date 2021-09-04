Rudder volleyball team beats Katy Jordan 3-0

Tigers fight hard but are unable to shut down a strong Crawfordsville front row. Weaver lead the Tigers with 18 assists on the night. Connecting with A. Albea having 4 kills, Barr having 4 kills, and DeGraw and Sperry both having 3 kills a piece on the night. Weaver had 4 kills. Sperry lead the Tigers in the front row with 3 solo blocks, and 5 block assists, marking the most recorded blocks of the season. C. Albea had 4 blocks as well. The Tigers passed a 1.22 on the night, lead by C. Albea passing a 1.62 and Deakins passing a 1.37. Gramlin had 8 digs on the match, along with Weaver’s 5 digs, A. Albea, C. Albea, Barr, and Deakins all had 2 digs a piece. Overall the Tigers fought hard with yet another new rotation, and continue to grow with every touch of the ball.