CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa Falls, WI

Prep football: Late score helps Menomonie best Chippewa Falls

By Jack Goods Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtYrj_0bmOVnpg00

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mike Sinz has experienced the heated rivalry between Menomonie and Chippewa Falls' football teams as a player, assistant coach and now as a head coach. The intensity remains constant no matter what role he plays.

"It's still Menomonie-Chippewa," said Sinz, in his first year leading his alma mater. "Even when I was a manager here, then a player, and a coach and now a head coach, it's all the same. Chippewa and Menomonie are always classic games."

Being a part of one of the best clashes the Chippewa Valley has to offer never gets old, especially when you walk away victors.

Menomonie quarterback Reed Styer scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs defended a Hail Mary attempt from the Cardinals with time expiring to secure a 21-14 road victory Friday night at Dorais Field.

"I'm proud of our kids," Sinz said. "This win happened May, June, July at 5:30 in the morning. Our kids, when you get 65, 70 kids lifting and working out, it's amazing what can happen. I'm just proud of them and happy for them. They put a ton of time in. Chippewa is really good. They're well coached and they're tough."

The Mustangs entered the final period down 14-13 despite being given a golden opportunity to pull away in the second quarter. Menomonie recovered two straight kickoffs after tying the game 7-7 on a 60-yard screen pass to Brooks Brewer. The special teams unit got to the ball before any Cardinal on the first recovery, then took advantage of a bad bounce off a returner on the second.

"Big games come down to three or four, five or six big plays," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. "Against good teams you can't make those kind of mistakes. It's unfortunate."

Menomonie got just six points out of those efforts, getting into the end zone on a Nick Haviland 1-yard dive on the first drive before throwing an interception at the goal line on the second. But it injected energy into a Mustang squad that entered the break up 13-7.

"Those were two obviously huge plays," Sinz said. "We talk to our guys. You might be a player that gets in on just kickoff and you've got to make it count. We had guys tonight that were flat out getting after it. They were coming up huge for us."

Chippewa Falls pulled back ahead in the third on a drive that ate the first six minutes of the frame. Collin Beaudette capped off a 13-play, 62-yard drive with a 6-yard run and Esubalew Mason hit the extra point for a one-point advantage.

The Menomonie defense all but clamped down from there, and the offense had one more score in it. The Mustangs drove down the field helped by a pass interference penalty and a 29-yard passing connection between Styer and Lucas Smith. The group got down to the 2-yard line on 4th-and-1 when Styer bullied his way into the end zone.

Chippewa Falls went 3-and-out on its ensuing drive, allowing Menomonie to run the clock down from 5:31 to just 25 seconds when it punted back to Chippewa Falls. Cardinals QB Brayden Warwick tossed a Hail Mary play from his own 46 with zeroes on the clock, but it was swatted down.

"We've got to get our consistency back," Raykovich said. "We looked good at times and at times we looked like we hadn't looked all season."

Brewer ran for 75 yards in addition to his 60-yard receiving touchdown. Styer threw for 160 yards for Menomonie, which beat its arch-rival for the 13th time in the last 14 meetings.

It's a matchup where you can often throw out the teams' records, but both entered Friday 2-0 and in the conversation for the Big Rivers' top squad.

"We knew it was going to be a nail-biter," Sinz said. "I was getting on one of our coaches yesterday that it's going to be a one-score game. It landed right on the score that we talked about."

Menomonie now turns its attention to Hudson, a squad it unofficially tied for the Big Rivers title last year. Chippewa Falls will potentially host Eau Claire North next week. The Huskies canceled their game Friday due to COVID-19 issues.

"Obviously we're happy as heck to get the win, but we had some opportunities that we didn't take advantage of," Sinz said. "We had opportunities to score a couple of other times. When you get inside your 20, 30-yard line you have to put the ball in the end zone. We'll look at that this week, watching Hudl and watching film, and get back after it next week because we don't have any rest."

Menomonie 21, Chippewa Falls 14

Menom;0;13;0;8;— 21

CF;0;7;7;0;— 14

Second Quarter

CF: Karson Bowe 16 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:40.

M: Brewer 60 pass from Reed Styer (Treysen Witt kick), 7:55.

M: Nick Haviland 1 run (pass failed), 5:58.

Third Quarter

CF: Collin Beadette 6 run (Mason kick), 5:34.

Fourth Quarter

M: Styer 2 run (Hansen pass from Styer), 5:41.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Menomonie (47-126): Brewer 19-75, Parker Schultz 8-32, Haviland 7-23, Jack Drout 4-1, Styer 9-(-5). Chippewa Falls (38-167): Bowe 13-46, Brayden Warwick 8-43, Judah Dunham 5-36, Beaudette 7-26, Owen Krista 3-9, Mayson Tester 2-7.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Menomonie (7-12-1-160): Styer 7-12-1-160. Chippewa Falls (6-14-0-87): Warwick 6-14-0-87.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Menomonie: Isaiah Birt 2-20, Brewer 1-60, Schultz 1-42, Lucas Smith 1-29, Haviland 1-5, Noah Feddersen 1-4. Chippewa Falls: Mason Howard 3-30, Mason Monarski 2-43, Dunham 1-14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
222
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Menomonie, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Hudson, WI
Menomonie, WI
Sports
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
Menomonie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Menomonie, WI
Football
Chippewa Falls, WI
Education
Chippewa Falls, WI
Sports
Chippewa Falls, WI
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Games#Football Teams#American Football#Cardinals#The Big Rivers#Huskies#Cf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot Pelosi

A man who officials say traveled to Washington, D.C. for Jan. 6 and threatened to shoot Speaker. (D-Calif.) in the head on live television pleaded guilty Friday. Cleveland Meredith Jr., 53, pleaded guilty to one count interstate communication of threats because of a text message he sent to a relative on Jan. 7.
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy