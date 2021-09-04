Prep football: Late score helps Menomonie best Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mike Sinz has experienced the heated rivalry between Menomonie and Chippewa Falls' football teams as a player, assistant coach and now as a head coach. The intensity remains constant no matter what role he plays.

"It's still Menomonie-Chippewa," said Sinz, in his first year leading his alma mater. "Even when I was a manager here, then a player, and a coach and now a head coach, it's all the same. Chippewa and Menomonie are always classic games."

Being a part of one of the best clashes the Chippewa Valley has to offer never gets old, especially when you walk away victors.

Menomonie quarterback Reed Styer scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs defended a Hail Mary attempt from the Cardinals with time expiring to secure a 21-14 road victory Friday night at Dorais Field.

"I'm proud of our kids," Sinz said. "This win happened May, June, July at 5:30 in the morning. Our kids, when you get 65, 70 kids lifting and working out, it's amazing what can happen. I'm just proud of them and happy for them. They put a ton of time in. Chippewa is really good. They're well coached and they're tough."

The Mustangs entered the final period down 14-13 despite being given a golden opportunity to pull away in the second quarter. Menomonie recovered two straight kickoffs after tying the game 7-7 on a 60-yard screen pass to Brooks Brewer. The special teams unit got to the ball before any Cardinal on the first recovery, then took advantage of a bad bounce off a returner on the second.

"Big games come down to three or four, five or six big plays," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. "Against good teams you can't make those kind of mistakes. It's unfortunate."

Menomonie got just six points out of those efforts, getting into the end zone on a Nick Haviland 1-yard dive on the first drive before throwing an interception at the goal line on the second. But it injected energy into a Mustang squad that entered the break up 13-7.

"Those were two obviously huge plays," Sinz said. "We talk to our guys. You might be a player that gets in on just kickoff and you've got to make it count. We had guys tonight that were flat out getting after it. They were coming up huge for us."

Chippewa Falls pulled back ahead in the third on a drive that ate the first six minutes of the frame. Collin Beaudette capped off a 13-play, 62-yard drive with a 6-yard run and Esubalew Mason hit the extra point for a one-point advantage.

The Menomonie defense all but clamped down from there, and the offense had one more score in it. The Mustangs drove down the field helped by a pass interference penalty and a 29-yard passing connection between Styer and Lucas Smith. The group got down to the 2-yard line on 4th-and-1 when Styer bullied his way into the end zone.

Chippewa Falls went 3-and-out on its ensuing drive, allowing Menomonie to run the clock down from 5:31 to just 25 seconds when it punted back to Chippewa Falls. Cardinals QB Brayden Warwick tossed a Hail Mary play from his own 46 with zeroes on the clock, but it was swatted down.

"We've got to get our consistency back," Raykovich said. "We looked good at times and at times we looked like we hadn't looked all season."

Brewer ran for 75 yards in addition to his 60-yard receiving touchdown. Styer threw for 160 yards for Menomonie, which beat its arch-rival for the 13th time in the last 14 meetings.

It's a matchup where you can often throw out the teams' records, but both entered Friday 2-0 and in the conversation for the Big Rivers' top squad.

"We knew it was going to be a nail-biter," Sinz said. "I was getting on one of our coaches yesterday that it's going to be a one-score game. It landed right on the score that we talked about."

Menomonie now turns its attention to Hudson, a squad it unofficially tied for the Big Rivers title last year. Chippewa Falls will potentially host Eau Claire North next week. The Huskies canceled their game Friday due to COVID-19 issues.

"Obviously we're happy as heck to get the win, but we had some opportunities that we didn't take advantage of," Sinz said. "We had opportunities to score a couple of other times. When you get inside your 20, 30-yard line you have to put the ball in the end zone. We'll look at that this week, watching Hudl and watching film, and get back after it next week because we don't have any rest."

Menomonie 21, Chippewa Falls 14

Menom;0;13;0;8;— 21

CF;0;7;7;0;— 14

Second Quarter

CF: Karson Bowe 16 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:40.

M: Brewer 60 pass from Reed Styer (Treysen Witt kick), 7:55.

M: Nick Haviland 1 run (pass failed), 5:58.

Third Quarter

CF: Collin Beadette 6 run (Mason kick), 5:34.

Fourth Quarter

M: Styer 2 run (Hansen pass from Styer), 5:41.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Menomonie (47-126): Brewer 19-75, Parker Schultz 8-32, Haviland 7-23, Jack Drout 4-1, Styer 9-(-5). Chippewa Falls (38-167): Bowe 13-46, Brayden Warwick 8-43, Judah Dunham 5-36, Beaudette 7-26, Owen Krista 3-9, Mayson Tester 2-7.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Menomonie (7-12-1-160): Styer 7-12-1-160. Chippewa Falls (6-14-0-87): Warwick 6-14-0-87.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Menomonie: Isaiah Birt 2-20, Brewer 1-60, Schultz 1-42, Lucas Smith 1-29, Haviland 1-5, Noah Feddersen 1-4. Chippewa Falls: Mason Howard 3-30, Mason Monarski 2-43, Dunham 1-14.