Prep football: Durand turns possession into points in big win over Stanley-Boyd

Durand's Simon Bauer follows his blockers during a football game against Stanley-Boyd on Friday in Stanley. Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

STANLEY — Durand knew what it needed to do to beat a fast-paced Stanley-Boyd team on Friday night. And in the second half, the Panthers executed their plan to perfection.

Durand's offense methodically marched down the field time after time, using its prolific ground game to stay on the field and keep the Orioles' offense on the sidelines. By the time the Panthers were finished, they had controlled the ball for nearly two-thirds of the contest and left Stanley-Boyd wishing it had gotten a few more touches.

It added up to an impressive 47-20 victory in a clash of Cloverbelt Conference contenders at Oriole Park.

"That was our key on the scouting report," Durand running back Simon Bauer said. "Control the ball. If we could run it down their throat, that would get the job done."

In that endeavor, the Panthers couldn't have done much better. Durand (3-0, 1-0) controlled the ball for 35 minutes, compared to the Orioles' 12:56. The Panthers have their rushing attack to thank for the disparity. They ran for 488 yards to constantly chew away at the clock.

The Panthers turned a close game into a runaway by scoring 31 unanswered points from late in the first half to the fourth quarter.

"We were having some problems defensively," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "We've got to get lined up right, especially against a team like Durand who's going to punish you if you don't. I'm not sure what was causing that, but we've got to make sure we execute."

Durand led 16-0 early before the Orioles (2-1, 0-1) scored 13 straight points to pull within three of the lead late in the second quarter. But the Panthers flipped momentum permanently by orchestrating a 50-play scoring drive in 34 seconds to end the first half.

Bauer broke off a 31-yard run to bring the ball to the Orioles' 1-yard line with two seconds left, and quickly scored a 1-yard touchdown run as time expired in the period to send the Panthers into the break up 24-13.

"We don't really practice a two-minute drill, and when we got to the 1 I said to spike it at first, but realized two seconds probably wasn't enough time," Bauer said. "So we just snapped the ball, and the line didn't even really have to get off the ball. I just took it to the outside, which was wide open."

It put momentum squarely on Durand's shoulders, and the Panthers never looked back. Dawson Hartung ran for a score in the third quarter, Gunnar Hurlburt made a field goal and Bauer added two more touchdowns in the fourth to seal the victory.

"That touchdown at the end of the half was huge," Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said. "You score right before halftime, and then you come back out and get the ball right back to start the third quarter. That's two possessions in a row, so that was a huge momentum change."

Bauer and Hartung ran for three touchdowns each. Bauer finished with 333 yards on 31 carries, while Hartung had 18 touches for 95 yards.

That duo out of the backfield was a big reason why the Panthers kept moving the chains and kept the Orioles defense out on the field. The Panthers had four scoring drives in the second half, and three took more than four minutes off the clock.

"Bauer can improvise," Koenig said. "There will be times where you take stuff away and he'll just make the play on his own. Some athletes are like that, good things happen when they have the football. We've got to get better. That was obvious tonight, but hats off to Durand. They did a really nice job."

Carsen Hause threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 15 completions for Stanley-Boyd. Brady Potaczek caught six of those passes for 132 yards. Potaczek and Landon Karlen both had touchdown receptions. But the Orioles saw a few drives stall out in the second half that exacerbated the time of possession problem, as three-and-outs gave the ball right back to Durand.

The victory puts Durand in strong position in the Cloverbelt. The Panthers knocked off another championship-hopeful team as the conference season got underway.

"I don't think we really expected to win by so much," Bauer said. "This was a good game though. We just came out and wanted to win this game really badly, because we wanted to make a statement."

Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20

Durand16;8;9;14;—;47

S-B;7;6;0;7;—;20

First Quarter

D: Dawson Hartung 4 run (Simon Bauer run), 10:05.

D: Hartung 4 run (Bauer run), 6:07.

SB: Landon Karlen 9 pass from Carsen Hause (Mike Karlen kick), 3:04.

Second Quarter

SB: Brady Potaczek 60 pass from Hause (pass failed), 7:06.

D: Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 0:00.

Third Quarter

D: Hartung 6 run (run failed), 8:15.

D: Gunnar Hurlburt 28 field goal, 3:50.

Fourth Quarter

D: Bauer 10 run (Hurlburt kick), 5:58.

D: Bauer 87 run (Hurlburt kick), 3:47.

SB: Madden Mahr 25 pass from Carter Isenberger (Karlen kick), 1:35.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Durand (66-488): Bauer 31-333, Hartung 18-95, Owen Weisenbeck 10-68, Parker Traun 1-2, Cody Wieland 2-(-1), Ryan Mason 3-(-5). Stanley-Boyd (26-76): L. Karlen 3-29, Jacob Nesterick 4-17, Dominic Raffetto 2-14, Hause 10-10, Cooper Nichols 5-4, Cordell Schneider 1-3, Logan Burzynski 1-(-1).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand: Bauer 3-7-0-21. Stanley-Boyd: Hause 15-23-0-222, Isenberger 1-2-0-25.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: Hurlburt 2-18, Weisenbeck 1-3. Stanley-Boyd: Potaczek 6-132, L. Karlen 3-41, Nichols 3-25, Mahr 1-25, Nesterick 2-19, Lucas Smith 1-5.